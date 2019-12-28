January 6, 1937 - December 26, 2019 MOCKSVILLE - Mr. Dale Houston Brown, 82, formerly of Spring Street, died Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born on January 6, 1937, in Davie County, to the late Everette Hugh and Vetra Jane Wilson Brown. Dale was a longtime member of Hardison United Methodist Church and retired as owner and operator of House of Styles Barber Shop in Mocksville with 46 years of service. He served in the U.S. National Guard for 6 years and was a member of the Mocksville Lions Club for over 50 years. He also impacted the lives of many as a Little League baseball coach. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife and soul mate of 62 years, Glenda Frances Bailey Brown; a daughter, Frances "Fran" Brown; and a brother, Steve Brown. Survivors include a son, Kerry Brown (Lorrie) of Advance; a daughter, Wendy Drane (Paul) of Harmony; two granddaughters, Kelsey Brown and Bailey Drane; a sister, Nancy Norville of Mint Hill; a brother, Bill Brown (Kay) of Mocksville; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to say a special thanks to all those who cared for Dale during his declining health at his home and to the staff of Trinity Elms in Clemmons, who provided phenomenal care for him for the past 6 months. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29, at Eaton Funeral Chapel with Dr. Darrell Cox officiating. Interment will follow in Hardison United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for Mocksville Lions Club, c/o Mr. Charles Crenshaw, 421 Park Avenue, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028
Brown, Dale Houston
