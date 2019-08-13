July 27, 1937 - July 24, 2019 Charles Underwood was born in Rutherfordton, North Carolina, in 1937 to Oscar and Johnsie Brown. His family later moved to Winston-Salem, North Carolina, where he grew up in Ardmore and graduated with honors from Reynolds High School. The fine arts, and particularly music, were Charles' first loves. He attended the prestigious Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York, and had a master's degree in musicology from Columbia Univeristy. In 1966 he won a Fulbright scholarship for a year of lecturing and advanced research at the University of Munich in Germany. Charles is survived by his daughter, Karla Ashley Brown of Longmont, Colorado, his son, Charles Andrew Brown of Denver, Colorado, his granddaughter Chloe Sofia Demmler, his sister, Mary Margaret Link and brother-in-law Dr. Stanley Link of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and his former wife, Margaret Brown of Longmont, Colorado. The family would like to thank Joane Lloyd of Topsham, Maine, for her care of Charles during the last few years of his life.

