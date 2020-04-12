Brown, Bettie Sue Teague August 2, 1937 - April 6, 2020 Mrs. Bettie Sue Teague Brown, age 82, of McGrady, died on April 6, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born August 2, 1937 in West Virginia to Oscar Filmore and Elsie Elizabeth Landreth Teague. Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband James, her four brothers, Jimmie "Ted" Teague, Oscar "Junior" Teague, Paul "Pete" Teague, Rex Teague and a sister, Peggy Ann Williams. Surviving is one sister, Texie Haga (George) of Abingdon, MD; two daughters, Sherry Kye (Mike) of Kernersville, NC and Terry Burch of Huntsville AL, and one son, David Brown (Melinda) of Siler City, NC; eight grandchildren, Jaimie Brown (Kris) of Rural Hall, NC, Patricia Sowles (Sean) of Huntsville, AL, Allison Kye of Kernersville, NC, James Brown of Clemmons, NC, William Brown of Winston-Salem, NC, Sarah Burch of Huntsville, AL, Meagan and David Brown of Winston Salem, NC; 7 great grandchildren and her "furbaby Scooter." A special thanks to Donnie and Bonnie Teague for the love and care shown to Bettie. Due to the current pandemic there will be a Celebration of Life planned in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Harvest Food Bank of NW NC at 3655 Reed St, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or Trellis Supportive Care, Attention: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania Rural Hall Road

