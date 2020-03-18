September 1, 1915 - March 15, 2020 Mrs. Arline Swaringen Brown, age 104, of Prospect Dr., Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on Sunday March 15, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Albemarle, NC September 1, 1915. She was the widow of Rollin S. Brown and from that union two sons were born, Charles Brown (deceased) and George Brown. She was a devoted member of St. John CME Church for more than 60 years. She served on the stewardess board and choir before her health declined. She retired from RJ Reynolds after 40 years, and became a certified beautician for many years. She was a member of the Rose McCloud Chapter 608, Eastern Star of Walkertown, NC. She leaves to cherish her memory, a devoted son, George R. Brown, a devoted daughter-in-law, Anthanette Brown; six grandchildren, Kristina, George (Rhea), Nicole, Ericka, Ashlei and Charles; nine great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Many thanks to Gaynelle Shavers, Vanessa Brown of Raleigh, NC and Trellis Supportive Care for their support. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 pm Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. John CME Church with visitation beginning at 11:30 am. Interment will take place at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Walkertown, NC. Mrs. Brown may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's. Douthit Funeral Services 515 Specialty Park Drive, Winston-Salem, NC 27105
Service information
11:30AM-12:00PM
350 NW Crawford Place
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
12:00PM
350 NW Crawford Place
Winston-Salem, NC 27105
