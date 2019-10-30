January 2, 1942 - October 27, 2019 Mrs. Annie Pearl Marion Brown, 77, of Pinnacle, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Annie was born in Pinnacle on January 2, 1942 to James Elton and Florence Ella Wright. She graduated from Shoals High School in 1960 and went on to retire from RJ Reynolds, as a supervisor. Annie was a member of Pinnacle United Methodist Church and a long-time member of the WFU Demon Deacons Club. Annie had a wonderful, loving heart for her family and friends, was a meticulous housekeeper and always had a smile ready for everyone. She was predeceased by her parents and her first husband: the father of her children, Billy Wayne Marion. She leaves to cherish her memory: her husband, Gary Brown, of the home, two sons: Myron Wayne (Dawn) Wright of Tobaccoville and Tracy Shannon (Lisa) Wright of Stokesdale; a step-daughter: Melody Bumgarner of Winston-Salem; a step-son: Chris (Mary Jo) Brown of Charlotte; five grandchildren: Andrew (Chelene) Marion, John Marion, Emily Marion, Cody and Chloe Marion; several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 2, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain. Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Pinnacle United Methodist Church with Pastor Janet Dixon and Reverend Joe Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park Cemetery in Winston-Salem, NC. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Home Instead Caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Annie's memory to Pinnacle United Methodist Church or to Trellis-Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem, NC. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Brown family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Most Popular
-
Bill, 83, knew he loved Shirley, 82, when they met. Three months later, he proposed. The Greensboro couple's now honeymooning.
-
Winston-Salem woman pleads guilty to allowing sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl and letting children live in an abandoned house
-
Greensboro woman who was killed while helping stranded motorist was a math teacher in Forsyth County
-
Police ID teen shot and killed near Kimberley Park in Winston-Salem
-
Winston-Salem man caught with more than 36 times the threshold weight for heroin trafficking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Win 4 VIP tickets PLUS dinner for 4 at The Village Tavern.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately