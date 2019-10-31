January 2, 1942 - October 26, 2019 Mrs. Annie Pearl Marion Brown, 77, of Pinnacle, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Annie was born in Pinnacle on January 2, 1942 to James Elton and Florence Ella Wright. She graduated from Shoals High School in 1960 and went on to retire from RJ Reynolds, as a supervisor. Annie was a member of Pinnacle United Methodist Church and a long-time member of the WFU Demon Deacons Club. Annie had a wonderful, loving heart for her family and friends, was a meticulous housekeeper and always had a smile ready for everyone. She was predeceased by her parents and her first husband, the father of her children, Billy Wayne Marion. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Gary Brown, of the home; two sons, Myron Wayne (Dawn) Marion of Tobaccoville and Tracy Shannon (Lisa) Marion of Stokesdale; a step-daughter, Melody Bumgarner of Winston-Salem; a step-son, Chris (Mary Jo) Brown of Charlotte; five grandchildren, Andrew (Chelene) Marion, John Marion, Emily Marion, Cody and Chloe Marion; and several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Cox- Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain. Her funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Pinnacle United Methodist Church with Pastor Janet Dixon and Reverend Joe Atkins officiating. Burial will follow in Forsyth Memorial Park Cemetery in Winston-Salem, NC. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Home Instead Caregivers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in Annie's memory, to Pinnacle United Methodist Church or to Trellis-Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home of Winston-Salem, NC. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Brown family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041

