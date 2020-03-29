October 13, 1968 - March 27, 2020 King Dirk Regan Browder, 56, of Browder Rd. King, NC, passed away at his home after a lengthy illness. Dirk was born on October 13, 1963 in Forsyth County, NC to Harold Browder and the late Jane Brandon Browder. He co-owned and operated Yadkinville Pawn with longtime friend Melvin Eudy, until he was no longer able to work. Dirk was a member of Poplar Springs Church of Christ and was an avid motorcyclist. Left to cherish his memory is his father, Harold Browder, the mother of his children, Angie Browder, a daughter, Mary Hatten (Evan), a son, Chris Browder (Rebecca), a brother, Dane Browder, grandchildren: Brooklyn, Adriana, Sommer, and Ella Grace. He will also be remembered by Lecia, Miranda, and Dakota, Addy and Grayson Cline, and his special fur babies: Lacey and Delta. Friends and family are invited to come by Slate Funeral Home on Monday, March 30, 2020, and sign the register book. Online condolences may be offered as well at www.slatefh.com. Due to the current restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Poplar Springs Church of Christ Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Poplar Springs Church of Christ: 7120 NC 66 Hwy. S. King, NC 27021, or The American Cancer Society: P.O. Box 22718 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dirk Regan Browder. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P.O. Box 23 King, NC 27021

To plant a tree in memory of Dirk Browder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

