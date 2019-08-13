August 12, 1925 - August 4, 2019 Harriet Brodkin, 94, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her devoted family, on August 4, 2019 at Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She was born in 1925 to Sidney and Gertrude Kivelson of New York City. She graduated from Queens College and later pursued her passion in education as a reading specialist, enjoying a long career in the New York City public school system. Harriet married David Brodkin, the love of her life, in 1946. Upon retirement they moved to Florida where they enjoyed many happy years together until his death in 2004. Harriet is survived by her two children Dr. Richard A. Brodkin (Lois Buerkle) and Sandra B. Dreis, both living in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, as well as six grandchildren, Sam, Seth, Judy, Brian, Emily and Haley, and eight great-grandchildren. Harriet was honored to have been the first UFT/Teachers Union Rep in her school, as well as a member of Hadassah, the Jewish War Veterans and Retired Teachers of Palm Beach County. She was a supporter of many charitable organizations. Funeral services will be held at Beth Israel Chapel in Delray, Florida. Donations in her name may be directed to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Tags

Load entries