Broderson, Margaret Bagnal July 27, 1943 - May 8, 2020 Margaret Bagnal Broderson, 76, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8th, 2020. Nicknamed Peggy by her parents, Margaret and Richard Bagnal, Sr, she was born July 27th 1943, and raised in Winston-Salem. Peggy was the oldest of four children, boundlessly creative and recognized as an original thinker. Upon graduating from Reynolds High School in 1961, Peggy pursued her talent for painting at Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. During her life she enjoyed sharing her art with family and close friends, who affectionately referred to her as Maggie. A caring and thoughtful person she often cooked for her neighbors, and will be forever remembered for her delectable pineapple upside down cakes among other things. Peggy is survived by her siblings Carolyn Johnson, Dick Bagnal and Patsy Bagnal; son, Ira Austin Broderson; grandson Austin Broderson; and many loyal friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 501 W. Fifth Street, WInston-Salem, 27101. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Salem Funeral and Cremation Services. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 120 South Main Street

