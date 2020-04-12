Bris-Bois, Dorothy Robbins "Dot" December 29, 1925 - April 9, 2020 Dorothy Robbins "Dot" Bris-Bois, passed away Thursday evening, April 9, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home (Trellis) surrounded by her family. She was born December 29, 1925 in Charleston, SC, to the late Irene (Hamilton) and Blicker Livingston Robbins. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Charles Perry Bris-Bois; her sister, Annie Lu Nettles; and her brother, Kenneth Robbins. Surviving are her four children, Charles P. "Chuck" Bris-Bois, Jr. and wife Vana of Winston-Salem, NC, Douglas R. Bris-Bois and wife Gladys of Southport, NC, Rene B. Shouse and husband Jonathan of Richmond, VA, and Lisa B. Bradley and husband John of Raleigh, NC; 10 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. Dot was a woman of deep faith and infinite belief in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner who delighted in bible study. Dot was also a devoted member of First Baptist Church for 55 years, where it was her great joy and honor to teach her beloved Mary Martha Sunday School class for decades. Dorothy loved worshipping through music as well. She served as a church organist in Charleston, SC, was the director of the primary choirs at Snyder Memorial Baptist Church in Fayetteville, NC, and helped behind the scenes with the annual performance of Handel's Messiah in Winston-Salem for many years. Dorothy Bris-Bois was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, a kind and generous neighbor, a giver of hope, and a keeper of faith. Dot was a homemaker in the deepest sense of the word, providing not only a loving home for her family, but also a life-long spiritual haven for many others. Dot's love for her family was a natural extension of the love she had for her Lord. Her home was one of love, warmth and happiness where her family, and friends she loved as family, loved to gather. Mama Dot, as she was affectionately known to her "grands," always greeted them with open arms, a loving heart, and a listening ear. Due to the current public health situation, family members could not gather as they had hoped to do. Yet, even in her final days, Mama Dot remained a source of peace and solace to her family, just as she had always been. She FaceTimed and video chatted with each of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and comforted them by saying: "Darling, this is not the end. This is just the beginning of my journey. And now, it is time for my graduation." It is her family's belief that she graduated with highest honors on this Easter weekend. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life service at First Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, NC when the current pandemic has passed. The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to her loving caregivers; Elisabeth Bradley, Anthanette Toochie Simmons, Brenda Hairston, Delaney Collins, Jamee White, Coretta Hairston, Janie Carter, Cathy Guarantano, and the dedicated and loving nursing staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church at 501 W. Fifth St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101; Trellis Supportive Care, attn.: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103; Serving our Savior, First Baptist Church, 501 W. Fifth Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
