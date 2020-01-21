September 2, 1923 - January 20, 2020 BRIM WALNUT COVE Mary Susan Shelton Brim, 96, went home to be with her Lord Monday afternoon, January 20, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. Mary was born on September 2, 1923 in Stokes County to the late Lester and Eliza Brown Shelton. She was a member of Wilson Primitive Baptist Church. Mary loved reading as well as sewing. She loved her family and always took care of everyone around her. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Brim; great-grandson, Matthew Hoots; 3 brothers; and 1 sister. Mary is survived by her 3 daughters, Darlene Ayscue, Cheryl Burroughs and Sandy Reynolds; 6 grandchildren, Heather, David, Crystal, Tracy, Austin and Shane; 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Polly Ward; and special nieces and nephews, Wendy, Rodney, Lori, Dwight, Jimmy, Kay, and Richard. There will be a 2:00 pm graveside service held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Shelton Family Cemetery, Power Dam Rd., Walnut Cove with Elder Rodney Marshall officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside service and other times at her home. Memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Brim family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Brim, Mary Susan Shelton
