July 11, 2019 Mr. O.L. Briggs, Jr. (Junior), 57, formerly from Dodgetown, NC passed away on Thursday, 07/11/2019 at SECU Hospice House ofBrunswick. He was born to O.L. Briggs, Sr. and Faye McQuiston in Eden, NC (formerly Leaksville). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Alice Vernon, who raised him; also was preceded in death by his best friend and uncle, Danny Vernon. Junior is survived by his wife, Janie James Briggs, son William Paul Briggs, stepson Bryan Asbury, three special siblings Jennie Moody (Mike), Mechille Lowery (Tim) and Shaun Vernon, his mother, five brothers and one sister. He also left behind a host of people that loved him deeply. He always put others above his own needs and truly understood the meaning of forgiveness, love and sacrifice, which is his legacy for all who knew him. Junior often said, "If you are ever truly happy and you're not purposely hurting others then never let petty jealous people rob you of that happiness. Most people, when they look back on their lives can never say there was a period when they were truly happy. Enjoy it while it lasts." No one knew how to enjoy life or could make others laugh like he did. His chosen profession was a brick mason, which he dearly loved doing. He said he was always second best, everyone else claimed to be #1 so he was okay with being #2. His sense of humor will be missed by everyone that knew him. A private service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Coastal Cremation. Donations can be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Ln. SE, Bolivia, NC 28422. Coastal Cremations / Ricky Blalock 10180 Ocean Hwy W

