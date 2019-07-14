July 11, 2019 Mr. O.L. Briggs, Jr. (Junior), 57, formerly from Dodgetown, NC passed away on Thursday, 07/11/2019 at SECU Hospice House ofBrunswick. He was born to O.L. Briggs, Sr. and Faye McQuiston in Eden, NC (formerly Leaksville). He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dewey and Alice Vernon, who raised him; also was preceded in death by his best friend and uncle, Danny Vernon. Junior is survived by his wife, Janie James Briggs, son William Paul Briggs, stepson Bryan Asbury, three special siblings Jennie Moody (Mike), Mechille Lowery (Tim) and Shaun Vernon, his mother, five brothers and one sister. He also left behind a host of people that loved him deeply. He always put others above his own needs and truly understood the meaning of forgiveness, love and sacrifice, which is his legacy for all who knew him. Junior often said, "If you are ever truly happy and you're not purposely hurting others then never let petty jealous people rob you of that happiness. Most people, when they look back on their lives can never say there was a period when they were truly happy. Enjoy it while it lasts." No one knew how to enjoy life or could make others laugh like he did. His chosen profession was a brick mason, which he dearly loved doing. He said he was always second best, everyone else claimed to be #1 so he was okay with being #2. His sense of humor will be missed by everyone that knew him. A private service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Coastal Cremation. Donations can be made to SECU Hospice House of Brunswick, 955 Mercy Ln. SE, Bolivia, NC 28422. Coastal Cremations / Ricky Blalock 10180 Ocean Hwy W
Most Popular
-
Baptist nurse, three other men pull woman out of burning car in U.S. 52 crash
-
Confederate flag wristbands given out at Tanglewood Pool. 'What century am I in?' asks one visitor.
-
New drive-thru offers Southern favorites in Clemmons
-
Cupcake shop theft, vandalism will close business temporarily. Community rallies with 'Buy out the Bakery' campaign.
-
Drive-by that killed 5-year-old wasn't random, police in Winston-Salem now say
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately