December 29, 1943 - October 4, 2019 Mrs. Judy Slate Brewer, 75, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1943 in Forsyth County to Garland Everette Slate and Martha Hendrix Slate. Judy was a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church. She retired from Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Judy volunteered at Forsyth Medical Center and Salemtowne. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kenneth Randall Stimpson, Jr. (K.J.) and sister, Wanda Lee Slate. Surviving are her husband, Donald W. Brewer; children, Susan Stimpson (Kenneth), Bill Brewer (Michele), and Kevin Brewer (Christine); grandchildren, April Surber (Justin), Megan Brewer, Noah Brewer, Lucas Brewer, Aaron Byun, Samantha Brewer, Hannah Brewer, Natalie Brewer, Catherine Byun, and Ethan Byun; great-grandchildren, Walker and William Surber; brother, Garland E. Slate, Jr. (Jane); and numerous nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church with Dr. Mark Key and Rev. Bob Richardson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services, 3175 Maplewood Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Triad Chapter, 7540 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
