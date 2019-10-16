February 20, 1941 - October 12, 2019 Mr. Bruce Wayne Brewer, 78, was reunited with Martha, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Forsyth Co. on February 20, 1941, the son of the late Dwight Brewer and Bessie Lindon Brewer. Bruce was a lifelong member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Rural Hall. He could be considered by many to be the "Ambassador" of Rural Hall. Bruce was extremely active in the Rural Hall community; he helped countless friends and neighbors and never sought to be acknowledged for anything he did. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will always be remembered as a man with a true servant's heart. His voice and presence will be missed at his granddaughter's soccer games. Bruce proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Alaska and Thailand during his service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Hauser Brewer; six sisters, Thelma, Betty, Lillian, Josephine, Magdalene and Carol; and a brother; Walter Brewer. Bruce is survived by his wife, Helen Cates Tuttle; a daughter, Tanya Ruhmann (Mark); a son, Keith Brewer (Michelle); his two granddaughters, that were the "Light of His Life," Nicole Burick (Zach) and Madi Ruhmann; and a brother, George Brewer (Jackie) . Bruce was also blessed with two bonus children, Debbie Stafford (Dickie) and Paula Bowen (David) and five bonus grandchildren, Justin Stafford, Carlie Carlton (Brad), Tyler Bowen, Trevor Bowen and Tucker Bowen. A celebration of Bruce's life will be conducted 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Jefferson Christian Church Worship Center with Pastor Kevin Powers officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are asked to be made to: Nazareth Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 519, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Most Popular
-
Dementia patients were filmed fighting, with staff egging them on at Winston-Salem assisted living center, state alleges. 3 face charges.
-
Three Forsyth County men indicted in murder of Rural Hall man found in dumpster
-
2 charged after SUV runs into group of people early Saturday in Greensboro, killing 1 and injuring 5
-
Both West Forsyth and East Forsyth went into Friday's game undefeated. The game came down to the final possession.
-
Winston-Salem man and his wife were traveling to S.C. workshop when his vehicle was involved in a crash that killed him
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Enter our trivia contest for a chance to win 4 tickets to the Taste of the Twin City cooking event!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately