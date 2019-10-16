February 20, 1941 - October 12, 2019 Mr. Bruce Wayne Brewer, 78, was reunited with Martha, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Forsyth Co. on February 20, 1941, the son of the late Dwight Brewer and Bessie Lindon Brewer. Bruce was a lifelong member of Nazareth Lutheran Church in Rural Hall. He could be considered by many to be the "Ambassador" of Rural Hall. Bruce was extremely active in the Rural Hall community; he helped countless friends and neighbors and never sought to be acknowledged for anything he did. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will always be remembered as a man with a true servant's heart. His voice and presence will be missed at his granddaughter's soccer games. Bruce proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Alaska and Thailand during his service. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Hauser Brewer; six sisters, Thelma, Betty, Lillian, Josephine, Magdalene and Carol; and a brother; Walter Brewer. Bruce is survived by his wife, Helen Cates Tuttle; a daughter, Tanya Ruhmann (Mark); a son, Keith Brewer (Michelle); his two granddaughters, that were the "Light of His Life," Nicole Burick (Zach) and Madi Ruhmann; and a brother, George Brewer (Jackie) . Bruce was also blessed with two bonus children, Debbie Stafford (Dickie) and Paula Bowen (David) and five bonus grandchildren, Justin Stafford, Carlie Carlton (Brad), Tyler Bowen, Trevor Bowen and Tucker Bowen. A celebration of Bruce's life will be conducted 5:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Jefferson Christian Church Worship Center with Pastor Kevin Powers officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers memorials are asked to be made to: Nazareth Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 519, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

