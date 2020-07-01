April 29, 1952 - June 28, 2020 Born in Uniontown, PA and living different parts of her 68 years in Arkansas, Ohio, and North Carolina, Andrea peacefully went home to her father in Heaven after succumbing to brain cancer. Andrea's presence will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her. She devoted her energy to helping others, whether she knew them or not. She enjoyed volunteering at the Ronald McDonald Room at Brenner Children's Hospital and for Meals on Wheels, two of her favorite charities. To the end, Andrea worried about her loved ones that she would leave behind rather than about herself. While Andrea had a variety of interests over the years, one of her recent passions was tracing her family's history back to its roots to Czechoslovakia. She reveled in figuring out who was who and even more so in who wasn't. On a rewarding afternoon, Andrea would solve a puzzle in the family history as names and locations spellings changed over the years. She compiled many photo and history books with her findings. Andrea is survived by her husband, Tony, mother Anne Marie Pipik, daughter Loretta Miller of Durham, daughter Michelle Reopel (Phillip) of Winston Salem, grandchildren John and Robert, stepsons Paul and Sam, five loving Pipik brothers Dave, Jeff, Ray, Gary and Eric, her dear sister Marcia Specht. The family would like to thank the Comprehensive Cancer Center of Wake Forest Baptist Health, Trinity Elms Health & Rehab, and Trellis Supportive Care for the capable and compassionate care provided by so many for Andrea during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests exploring opportunities to volunteer with or donate to these wonderful organizations so they can continue to help others in their time of need. Due to the current health environment, a ceremony limited to family will be held at a time to be determined. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
