September 23, 1939 - June 23, 2020 W. Scott Brent, Jr., 80, of Winston-Salem, NC was called home June 23, 2020. Fixing his eyes on Jesus, Scott ran the race his heavenly Father set before him. He loved his family, cared for his neighbor, played with children, ignored racial barriers, and served his church. Scott lived according to his favorite verse, "The King will say to them, 'Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brothers, you did it to Me.'" (Matthew 25:40) Scott grew up in Newton, Massachusetts. He moved South to run track for UNC, winning the ACC in-door championship at 880 yards in 1962. Scott met and married Sarah Ebert. They settled in Winston-Salem and started their family. Scott began teaching in 1963 and retired in 1996. Coach Brent made an impact on countless young lives coaching track and cross-country at North Forsyth High School 41 years. In "retirement", Scott drove an activity bus, organized hurricane relief teams, volunteered at Sunnyside Ministry, went on mission trips internationally, and helped anyone do anything they asked him to do. Scott leaves behind his faithful wife Sarah of 56 years and his 3 sons; Charlie (Vicki), Michael (Brenda), and Bill (Tiffany); Anh Ngheim whom Scott loved as one of his sons; his sister, Sue (Emmanuel) Hermes, brother-in-law Ray Ebert, and 10 grandchildren. Due to corona virus restrictions, a private service was held June 27 at Friedland Moravian Church. Memorial gifts may be directed to Friedland Moravian Mission Committee made out to Friedland Moravian Church with Scott Brent written on the memo line. Mail to 2750 Friedland Moravian Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. J C Green & Sons 10301 North NC Highway 109

