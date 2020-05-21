April 13, 1946 - May 14, 2020 Immogene Sullivan Bray, 74, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away May 14, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on April 13, 1946 to the late Handy B. Sullivan and Nellie Horton Sullivan in Alligator Township, SC. She was a member of the Carver High School Class of 1964 and graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College School of Nursing. She worked for Western Electric for 18 years, then later went on to work for Oak Summit Nursing Center, Brian Center, and Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care. She was a member of Carver Road Church of Christ for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Bray; son, Fernando Bray; granddaughter, Jada Bray; and sister, Lena Richmond. She is survived by her daughter, Bridie (Pierre) Mayo; grandson, Jaylon Bray; granddaughters, Zion and Charisma Mayo; daughter-in-law, Gerena Bray; brothers, Rudolph (Lois) Sullivan and Thomas Sullivan; twin sister, Gloria S. Brown; aunt, Ruth Hill; devoted niece, April T. Brown; brother-in-law, Gilbert Bray; sister-in-law, Crystal Saunders; God-sister, Henrietta Rattley; close friends, Mary Thompson, Lilly Dockery, Debbie Canter, and Dr. Ernest Younger; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).
Most Popular
-
No fall break for UNCG and N.C. A&T students, and classes will end before Thanksgiving
-
Federal judge rules indoor worship services can resume in North Carolina
-
7 principals named for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
-
Court overturns conviction in fatal shooting of Jonesville Police Sgt. Gregory Keith Martin in 1996
-
'Larry would fight injustice where he saw it ...' Former NC Rep., city councilman Larry Womble dies at 78
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately