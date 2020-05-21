April 13, 1946 - May 14, 2020 Immogene Sullivan Bray, 74, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away May 14, 2020 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on April 13, 1946 to the late Handy B. Sullivan and Nellie Horton Sullivan in Alligator Township, SC. She was a member of the Carver High School Class of 1964 and graduated from Forsyth Technical Community College School of Nursing. She worked for Western Electric for 18 years, then later went on to work for Oak Summit Nursing Center, Brian Center, and Kate B. Reynolds Hospice and Palliative Care. She was a member of Carver Road Church of Christ for more than 50 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Julius Bray; son, Fernando Bray; granddaughter, Jada Bray; and sister, Lena Richmond. She is survived by her daughter, Bridie (Pierre) Mayo; grandson, Jaylon Bray; granddaughters, Zion and Charisma Mayo; daughter-in-law, Gerena Bray; brothers, Rudolph (Lois) Sullivan and Thomas Sullivan; twin sister, Gloria S. Brown; aunt, Ruth Hill; devoted niece, April T. Brown; brother-in-law, Gilbert Bray; sister-in-law, Crystal Saunders; God-sister, Henrietta Rattley; close friends, Mary Thompson, Lilly Dockery, Debbie Canter, and Dr. Ernest Younger; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

