Winston-Salem - Mrs. Immogene Sullivan Bray, 74, passed away May 14, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 (RUSSELL).

