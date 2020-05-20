Winston-Salem - Mrs. Immogene Sullivan Bray, 74, passed away May 14, 2020. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm until 5:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 (RUSSELL).
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
