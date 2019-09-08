November 2, 1923 - September 5, 2019 Ellen Marshall Allen Brantley passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was a gentle soul with a kind heart who was always willing to help others. She was recognized at Forsyth Medical Center for her 40 years of outstanding volunteer service. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and worked with the homeless through her church. She was born in Forsyth County on November 2, 1923. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brantley; mother Florence Helsabeck; father Charles Allen; brothers John Allen and Porter Allen; and sister Pat Wilson. She is survived by her son John Brian Brantley; her nieces Penny Rowe and Kathryn Varner; nephews Hugh Allen and Mark Allen. There will be a graveside service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Forsyth Memorial Park. Those wishing to make memorials may do so to Meals on Wheels, 2895 Shorefair Drive NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

