November 2, 1923 - September 5, 2019 Ellen Marshall Allen Brantley passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. She was a gentle soul with a kind heart who was always willing to help others. She was recognized at Forsyth Medical Center for her 40 years of outstanding volunteer service. She also volunteered with Meals on Wheels and worked with the homeless through her church. She was born in Forsyth County on November 2, 1923. Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Brantley; mother Florence Helsabeck; father Charles Allen; brothers John Allen and Porter Allen; and sister Pat Wilson. She is survived by her son John Brian Brantley; her nieces Penny Rowe and Kathryn Varner; nephews Hugh Allen and Mark Allen. There will be a graveside service 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at Forsyth Memorial Park. Those wishing to make memorials may do so to Meals on Wheels, 2895 Shorefair Drive NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27105 Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
A man was shot at while sitting in his car in Winston-Salem. It is the city's third drive-by shooting in 4 days.
-
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools just got their yearly grades. Here's how they did.
-
2 men shot as they stood outside home on Longview Drive, Winston-Salem police say
-
Police ID man slain in Sunnyside
-
Truliant attempts to compel response to Truist lawsuit from BB&T, SunTrust
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately