November 11, 1980 - February 28, 2020 On February 28, 2020, Mamie Taylor Branson, 39, died after a short illness. She was the daughter of Patsy Ellis and Otis Taylor, who predeceased her. Mamie leaves behind her two beloved children, Elliot and Avery; her sister, Gina; and other extended family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and family donate to the Forsyth County chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina, a cause dear to Mamie's heart. The family will hold a private service followed by a public tree memorial at a later date.

