July 7, 1930 - April 19, 2020 Joseph Bailey Brandon, 89, passed away Sunday April 19, 2020. He was born July 1, 1930 in Iredell County to the late Byron Bragg Brandon and Mabel Renegar Brandon. Mr. Brandon Served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a charter member of the Lone Hickory Fire Department and a Life Member of the VFW Post 10346. He was preceded in death by his Parents; wife Roseleen Brandon; sister in law Barbara Brandon. Surviving are his brother Thomas "Belvin" (Jo Ann) Brandon; several nieces and nephews. Due to Government Restrictions a private service will be conducted at the VA Cemetery in Salisbury. The family would like to say a very special thanks to Gordon Hospice Home for the loving care given to Mr. Brandon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice Home 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral service in Yadkinville is serving the Brandon family. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N. Yadkinville, NC 27055

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Brandon as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

