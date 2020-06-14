October 12, 1951 - June 12, 2020 God called home Susan Dian Branch on Friday, June 12, 2020. Susan was born October 12, 1951 to M.B. Branch and Mary Elizabeth Branch in Winston-Salem. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1969 and worked as a respiratory therapist at Wake Forest for over 25 years. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her younger brother, David Lee, Sr. Susan is survived by her daughter, Beth Crews and husband Joseph; siblings, Michael Branch, Sr. and wife Suzie, Bobby Branch and wife Joyce, and Bonnie Hill and husband Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other close family and friends. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to a local animal shelter or rescue group. The family would like to thank the Reynolds ICU Staff for their loving care and compassion of Susan over the last few days. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
Here's what school might look like when classes begin again in Forsyth County
-
Manslaughter plea in fatal shooting of WSSU student
-
Record number hospitalized for COVID-19 in Forsyth County, across the state
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately