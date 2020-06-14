October 12, 1951 - June 12, 2020 God called home Susan Dian Branch on Friday, June 12, 2020. Susan was born October 12, 1951 to M.B. Branch and Mary Elizabeth Branch in Winston-Salem. She graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1969 and worked as a respiratory therapist at Wake Forest for over 25 years. In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her younger brother, David Lee, Sr. Susan is survived by her daughter, Beth Crews and husband Joseph; siblings, Michael Branch, Sr. and wife Suzie, Bobby Branch and wife Joyce, and Bonnie Hill and husband Thomas; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other close family and friends. A graveside service will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. The family requests that those in attendance wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a memorial donation be made to a local animal shelter or rescue group. The family would like to thank the Reynolds ICU Staff for their loving care and compassion of Susan over the last few days. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Chapel Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries