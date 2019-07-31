February 28, 1946 - July 27, 2019 Wayne Jerry Branch, 73, passed away on July 27, 2019. Funeral services celebrating his life will be 1:00 PM Thursday, August 1 at First Christian Church in Kernersville, officiated by Dr. Pete Kunkle. He was the youngest of eight children and a twin to his late brother, Wade, born to the late Matthew Branch and Collie Stewart Branch. The first half of his life is described by serving his country, becoming a father, perfecting the skill of laying brick, and beginning his thirty-year career with the Winston-Salem Fire Department. The second half of his life was defined by his thirty-three-year relationship and marriage to his loving wife, Beverly. He was a loving stepfather to her children and joyfully known as Paw Paw to his grandchildren. He retired as a brave firefighter and respected battalion chief in 1996. Wayne fulfilled his dream of living on a farm, riding his tractor, and wrangling cows. His true calling was faithfully serving countless people in his role as an ordained pastoral care minister at First Christian Church. He woke up every day before sunrise to read his Bible and talk with God. Wayne Branch was one of the greatest men the world has ever known! His leadership, example, wisdom, prayers, and unconditional love were an anchor for all who knew him. He was our hero, and chances are he was your hero, too. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and five brothers. Survivors include his loving wife, Beverly Branch of the home; son, Jason Branch; stepdaughter, Anne Cullum and Jason; stepson, Steven Collins; grandchildren, Melody, Brittany, Brandon, Elijah, and Silas; great-granddaughter, Mila; brother Roland Branch and Ann; and many extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the mission's fund at First Christian Church in Kernersville, NC in his honor. The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the church. Family and friends may sign and view the guestbook at www.pierce-jeffersonfuneralservice.com. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 W Mountain St. Kernersville, NC 27284
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Panhandlers a problem downtown, some say
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
Child exploitation, secret peeping conviction for Clemmons man who hid a camera at in-law's changing room
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately