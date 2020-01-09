August 17, 1926 - January 7, 2020 Clifton Brammer "Cliff," age 93, passed away January 7, 2020, at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. He was born August 17, 1926, in Floyd, Virginia, and was a WWII veteran. Cliff lived in Floyd until 2013, at which time he moved to Arbor Ridge of Kernersville (NC) to be closer to his daughter. He is survived by two daughters: Sharon Allred of Kernersville, NC; and Jo Anne Brammer of Weagamow Lake, Ontario, Canada. He was PaPa to two grandsons: Billy Allred (Priscilla) of Winfield, PA; and Jonathan Allred of Winston-Salem, NC; as well as four great-grandchildren, two sisters and one brother. Arrangements are being handled by Gardner Funeral Home in Floyd, VA, with visitation Friday evening, January 10, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be held at the New Haven Baptist Church in Floyd on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. with burial in the Jacksonville Cemetery in Floyd. The family is very grateful for the care provided at Arbor Ridge of Kernersville and Walnut Ridge Assisted Living as well as Hospice of the Piedmont. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com or on Facebook @gardnerfuneralhomefloyd. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home 202 E. Oxford St.. Floyd, VA 24091
