January 19, 1977 - February 6, 2020 Kernersville Mrs. Michelle Lynn Lester Brady, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born on January 19, 1977 in Forsyth County to Michael Dean and Susan Weavil Lester. Michelle was a member of Parkview Primitive Baptist Church. She loved being with her husband and her family, especially going to church and out to eat. She loved all animals, but especially her cats. Michelle enjoyed listening to music and going to the beach. Michelle was a wonderful wife, daughter, and sister. She had a tender heart and will be missed by all who knew her. Michelle was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Billy Joe Lester and Pansy Marie Lester, as well as her maternal grandparents, Richard Hayworth Weavil and Elizabeth Weavil. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 19 years, Scott Brady; her parents, Michael and Susan Lester; and her brother, Jonathan Lester. She is also survived by many family members, friends, and church family. A funeral service for Michelle will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Parkview Primitive Baptist Church with Elder E.W. Hooven officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkview Primitive Baptist Church at 3209 Ridgewood Road, Winston-Salem 27107 (Please specify if you would like the donation to go to the Parkview Primitive Baptist Church Building Fund or to the Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund). Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Brady, Michelle Lynn Lester
Service information
Feb 9
Visitation
Sunday, February 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Parkview Primitive Baptist Church
3209 Ridgewood Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Feb 9
Funeral Service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
2:00PM
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
141 Smith Edwards Road
Kernersville, NC 27284
Feb 9
Interment following service
Sunday, February 9, 2020
Saints Delight Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Saints Delight Church Rd.
Kernersville, NC 27284
