April 4, 1931 - November 21, 2019 Elder Robert Jacob Brady, 88, of Forrest Road, Westfield, NC earned his wings for his earthly service on Thursday, November 21, 2019. A native of Randolph county, Elder Brady, or Robert Jacob as he was affectionately called by family, was born to Archie and Vinnie Fuller Brady on April 4, 1931. In high school, he was not only a star football player but also a scholar, graduating at the top of his class at Randolph High School. Knowing his responsibility to his family, he opted not to further his education, but instead joined the work force. After some time, he found himself in Westfield, NC where he met his wife of 61 years, the late Odessa Simmons Brady. They eloped to South Carolina and were married on October 22, 1950. Together, they lived a life centered on service to others. In 1964, he became an ordained minister in the Sandy Ridge Primitive Baptist Association and was a member of Simmons Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. Additionally, he served as pastor of Blue Ridge Primitive Baptist Church and Mt. Zion Primitive Baptist Church. Hardworking, Elder Brady gave 39 years of his life to R. J. Reynolds where he worked as an engineering supervisor. In addition, he owned and operated a profitable contracting company and maintained a successful tobacco farm. His hard work and dedication allowed him to be a man who took care of his family far and wide and was both loved and respected. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; two daughters, Vinnie Leona Brady and Yvonne Brady; six sisters, Shirley Ann Brady Orrell, Magnolia Brady Green, Sally Brady Edwards, Dorothy Brady Matthews, Naomi Brady, and Viola Brady Coffin; and six brothers, Henderson "Bose" Brady, Howard Brady, James Brady, Archie Brady, Jr., Clemon "Coot" Brady, and Calvin "Pete" Brady. He leaves to cherish his memory, two devoted children, a daughter, Pamela Elizabeth Brady of Winston-Salem, NC and a son, Donald Gray Brady of Pinnacle, NC; one grandson, Donald Bradley Brady (Veronica) of Mt. Airy, NC; two granddaughters, Dr. Pamela Nicole Brady of Birmingham, AL and N'Kenya - Sara Elizabeth Brady (Olalekan) of Winston-Salem, NC; one great-granddaughter, Mia Semone Brady of Salisbury, NC, one great-grandson, Mighty Ajayi of Winston-Salem, NC; two sisters-in-law, Catherine Simmons Valentine of Mt. Airy, NC and Maxine Simmons Hughes of Harrisburg, PA; one brother-in-law, Danny Orrell of Greensboro, NC; along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. A special thanks to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for their excellent care of Elder Brady. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at State Line Primitive Baptist Church located at 3234 Wards Gap Road in Mt. Airy, NC at 1 PM with a viewing beginning at 12 noon. The family will also receive family and friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home and Chapel located at 822 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, NC from 6 8 PM. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC, 27041
