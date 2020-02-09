November 9, 1928 - February 6, 2020 Mr. Lynn Bradford, "Brad," 91, loving husband and father, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. Brad was born on November 9, 1928, in Dover, New Jersey to the late Lynn H. and Mildred E. Bradford. Brad is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Suzanne, brother William Bradford, daughters Linda Dunlap and husband Tom, Debbie Garthune and husband Bill, and son, Jeff Bradford and wife Karen, seven grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Mr. Bradford graduated in 1951 with a BS Degree in mechanical engineering from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan. He served as an officer in the United States Army and then in their Ballistic Missile Agency. In the sixties he worked for NASA in Huntsville, Alabama. He was the Director of the Lunar Mobility Group (Surface and Flight) and led the design of the moon buggy. In the seventies he worked in Washington, D.C. at the US Dept. of Transportation, NHTSA. As Director of Office of Defects Investigation, his notable recall work included the Ford Pinto, Firestone 500 tire, and the Ford Transmission. He finished his career as Associate Administrator for Enforcement. Brad loved trains and was a car enthusiast. He could fix anything. Brad loved animals, birds, and trees. He and Suzanne enjoyed hosting their family and friends at their lake house on Kerr Lake in Virginia. They also had fun traveling abroad. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 2:00 on Monday, February 10th, at Maple Springs United Methodist Church. Family will receive guests after the service in the Cokesbury room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maple Springs United Methodist Church and the Appalachian Trail Conservancy. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com Salem Funeral & Cremation Services 2951 Reynolda Road
Bradford, Lynn "Brad"
Service information
Feb 10
Memorial Service
Monday, February 10, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Maple Springs United Methodist Church
2569 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
2569 Reynolda Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
