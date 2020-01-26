May 27, 1926 - January 23, 2020 Mr. Luther Wallace Bracknell Sr., 93, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, January 23, 2020. He was a man of strength and integrity and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was strong in his faith and love of God and family. He lived his life believing there was nothing that couldn't be accomplished by hard work. Wallace was stationed in the Philippines during WWII and took great pride in his service to our country while in the Navy. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Marie; sons, Luther and David Bracknell; three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Gwendolyn; son, Keith (Debbie); daughter, Sandra (Bob); stepchildren, Debbie (Randy); Bobby (Dee); Wendy; Tim (Paula); Art (Robin); 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, January 27, 2020 at New Friendship Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Burial will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Memorials may be made to New Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. On line condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Bracknell, Sr., Luther Wallace
Service information
Jan 27
Funeral Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
New Friendship Baptist Church
4258 Old Lexington Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
4258 Old Lexington Rd
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
