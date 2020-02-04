October 12, 1947 - February 2, 2020 King, NC Omnie "Doc" Ross Boyles, Jr. passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Doc was born October 12, 1947 in Stokes County, NC to the late Omnie Ross, Sr. and Erma Tuttle Boyles. He was a welder with VP Buildings for 36 years prior to retirement, and he proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was of the Baptist faith, was a member of the American Legion Post 290 and he loved sports, especially golf and bowling. He was a loving husband, Dad, and Paw Paw. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Jay Boyles, Jack Boyles, John Boyles, Pat Marshall, and Shelby Boyles. Left to cherish his memory is his loving and devoted wife of 48 1/2 years, Nancy Marshall; his daughters: Jennifer Renee Boyles and Kimberly Alice Boyles; his son, Mark Stephen Boyles; sisters: Lucy Bodenhamer (Bub) and Ginger Gross; a brother, Jerry Boyles; grandchildren: Anthony Mitchell (Kyle), Michael Mainor, Kelsy Boyles Baxter (David), Kourtney Hardin (Terran), Christopher Boyles (Kenleigh), Jalissa Mainor (Avonte), Matthew Mainor, Amber Boyles (DJ), and Brentton Boyles (Jasmine); five great-grandchildren; and his special canine buddy, Noah. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Slate Funeral Home, and funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Darius Collins officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Omnie "Doc" Ross Boyles, Jr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021
Boyles, Omnie "Doc"
Service information
Feb 5
Visitation
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
1:00PM-3:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Feb 5
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 5, 2020
3:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
