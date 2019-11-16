August 21, 1934 - November 14, 2019 King, NC Eugenia "Jean" Boyles, 85, of King, NC, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Jean was born August 21, 1934 in Stokes County, NC to the late Lespie and Maggie Taylor Cox. She retired from AT&T, but she also worked as a beautician and in the King Elementary School lunchroom. She was a member of Capella Church of Christ and the American Legion Post 290 Women's Auxiliary. She was a wonderful wife and caregiver to her husband of thirty-nine years, Robert D. Boyles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Lane and Lou Tucker. Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert D. Boyles, her sisters: Pat White and husband Ronnie, Helen Essick Jolly and husband Glen and Louise Smith, several nephews: Gary Lane, Steve and Paul White, Taylor Essick, Jeff and Brian Smith and a special niece Karen Eggers. The family will receive friends and loved ones from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM, Monday, November 18, 2019 at Capella Church of Christ. Funeral services will begin at 2:00PM with Minister Jim Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service, in the church cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Tandy Jackson for her care and love. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 290: 446 South Main St., King, NC 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eugenia "Jean" Boyles. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd. P. O. Box 23 King, NC 27021
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately