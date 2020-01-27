Cana, VA - Mrs. Gladys Boyles, 81, passed away January 25. Funeral services will be January 28 at Fancy Gap Baptist Church at 2 with visitation from 12 - 2 at the church. Online condolences at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

