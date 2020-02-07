May 20, 1932 - February 4, 2020 Mr. William Luther "Bill" Boyd, 87, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at his home. He was born May 20, 1932 in Forsyth County to the late Jesse Franklin Boyd and Eliza Cromer Boyd. William was of the Baptist Faith. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. While stationed in Germany, he played baseball for the Military League and was the recipient of the Rhyne River MVP award. Upon his return, William worked in the trucking industry as a truck salesman. He also continued his ball career, playing fast pitch softball for Whitney Furniture, Carolina Garage, Taylor Brothers, and City Beverage. At the conclusion of his playing career, he continued his interest in sports following his grandchildren as they played soccer, softball, baseball, and football. William was also a classic car enthusiast, specifically of Ford Mustangs. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Ring Boyd; grandson, James William "Jay" Southern; brother, Jesse Boyd; and sister, Mary Lawson. William is survived by his son, William Franklin "Billy" Boyd; two daughters, Kathy Denise Boyd and Paula Boyd Norman (David); four grandchildren: Drew Southern (Amy), Lauren Lane (Dominic), Josh Norman, and Taylor Sheets (Nicholas); three great-grandchildren: Ridge Southern, Holden Sheets, Morgan Sheets, and one on the way, Luca Lane; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Virginia Ring (his "only" friend). A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 8th at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor T. Welch officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or First Baptist Church of Stanleyville, 851 Ziglar Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)
Boyd, William Luther "Bill"
To send flowers to the family of William Boyd, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Graveside Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Crestview Memorial Park
6850 University Parkway
Rural Hall, NC 27045
6850 University Parkway
Rural Hall, NC 27045
Guaranteed delivery before William's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately