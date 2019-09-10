September 22, 1949 - September 8, 2019 Mr. Stephen Alan Boyd, 69, of Clemmons, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019 at his home. He was born September 22, 1949 in Forsyth County. Steve was owner and operator of Clemmons Locksmithing for many years and retired in 2008. He was a member of First Christian Church of Clemmons (formerly Muddy Creek Church of Christ). Steve was preceded in death by his wife, Kathy Holt Boyd, and his father, Elgin Lee Boyd. Surviving are his mother, Thelma Thompson Boyd; one son, Brad Boyd; one brother, Ron Boyd (Cheryl), and two grandchildren, Riley and Brayden Boyd. A private graveside service will be held at First Christian Church of Clemmons with Pastor Bob McCaskill officiating. There is no stated visitation. Memorials may be made to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

