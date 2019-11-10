February 17, 1927 - November 7, 2019 HICKORY- Harold "Hal" Leonard Boyd, 92 of Hickory passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Carolina Caring in Newton after a period of declining health. He was born in Hollywood FL, on February 17, 1927, he was the son of the late Harold Arthur and Lula Burns Boyd. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Boyd; a daughter Kathleen Boyd Bertelsen and a son Douglas Brian Boyd. Hal was a World War II veteran, serving in the Navy in the Pacific Theater. Upon his discharge he went back to Florida and graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a lifelong and diehard "Gators" fan which anyone who knew him can attest to. Upon graduation from UF he took a job with the company that would become AT&T. He spent his entire career with AT&T mainly working with the Department of the Navy on top secret defense projects. He and his team worked specifically on submarine detection systems and were instrumental in ending the Cold War. He is survived by his granddaughter Natalie Fogle Hefner of Hickory; grandson Adam Boyd Fogle of Hickory; great granddaughter Kayla Paige Starnes of Hickory; a sister Patricia Boyd of Fl; son-in-law James Michael Fogle; a number of nieces and nephews including Hal's Pals. Memorial gifts may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Road, Newton, NC 28658 Online condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home. Hickory Funeral Home PO BOX 60
