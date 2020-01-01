Winston-Salem - Mr. William C. Boyce, 88, passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Middle Fork Christian Church with family visitation at 11:00am. (RUSSELL)
Boyce, William C.
To send flowers to the family of William Boyce, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Middle Fork Christian Church
2216 E. 1st Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
2216 E. 1st Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before William's Visitation begins.
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Middle Fork Christian Church
2216 E. 1st Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
2216 E. 1st Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Guaranteed delivery before William's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately