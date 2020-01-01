Winston-Salem - Mr. William C. Boyce, 88, passed away December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12noon Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Middle Fork Christian Church with family visitation at 11:00am. (RUSSELL)

Service information

Jan 2
Visitation
Thursday, January 2, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Middle Fork Christian Church
2216 E. 1st Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Jan 2
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:00PM
Middle Fork Christian Church
2216 E. 1st Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
