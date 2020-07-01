June 18, 1957 - June 25, 2020 Mr. Keith Bowman Russell, 63, was born June 18, 1957. He transitioned from labor to reward on June 25, 2020. Left to cherish precious memories are his siblings, Carolyn Russell Webster, Edward B. Russell, Christopher W. Russell, Sr., Constance Russell, Camille Russell Love, Cynthia Russell Bruton, Cedric (Lita) Russell, Carmen Russell Bonham, Sandra Murdock, Fresha Stanford, Claudette Brown, Daphne Morrell, Brian (Maria) Bowman, Claude Bowman, Carmon Bowman, Minnie Warren, and Sam Bowman, Jr.; special cousin, Paul Foote; close friends, Karen "Merle" Timmons, Lorraine, Clevetta, "Incubator," Tony, and Larry; his doggie daughter, Sophisticated; and a host of nieces, nephews, the dedicated Russell Funeral Home Staff, extended family members and friends. The family requests NO FLOWERS. Instead we humbly request, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made in Keith's honor to Neighbors for Better Neighborhoods, 1650 Ivy Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27105-6024, ATTN: Veronica Bitting. Each and every gift will be properly acknowledged. Private funeral services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com(RUSSELL).

