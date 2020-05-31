October 30, 1927 - May 27, 2020 Lucille Mattie Seitz Bowman went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 27, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on October 30, 1927 to John Leslie and Mattie Stilwell Seitz of Hickory, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hoyle Eugene Bowman. Lucille was a faithful and beloved helpmeet to Dr. Bowman. She was the main influence in his salvation in Jesus Christ. She graduated with her husband from Piedmont International University in 1955. Their life together began a journey that stretched over more than 66 years as she walked faithfully beside him through further education, pastorates and interim pastorates, mission trips, revivals, and conferences that spanned both nationally and internationally. Lucille was truly the absolute example of a Proverbs 31 woman. It has been said that without Lucille's Christian life, testimony, influence, love, and support there never would have been a Dr. Hoyle E Bowman. Lucille was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC. She enjoyed working with her flowers in the yard and traveling. She was an exceptional cook and loved preparing meals for her family gatherings. Lucille loved her Lord. She loved her family and her many friends. She often said she believed the Lord had given her the gift of helps. Her belief in that God-given gift directed every step of her life. That belief of helps assisted many Piedmont students with typing and editing term papers and gave wise counsel to many in her quiet and Godly way. Whether helping her husband, family, church members, friends, students, or whomever God put in her path to touch, Lucille was faithful and obedient to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, until her last breath. Lucille was the dearest mother of Janice Bowman Ward of Winston-Salem; loving grandmother of Jessica Pearl Ward of Greenville, SC; Preston Jordan Ward (Missy) of Waco, TX; Justin Wayne Ward (Kylee) of Nashville, TN; great grandmother to Paxton Wayne Ward and Payton Ezra Ward (their mother, Jessica Halprin Ward) of Concord, NC; Ava Lynn Ward of Waco, TX; and Aunt Cille to many nieces and nephews. Lucille has one surviving sister, Mrs. Roy (Gracie) Cook of Hickory, NC. In addition to her husband and parents, preceding her in death were four brothers Glenn Seitz, Earl Seitz, Johnny Seitz and Eldon Seitz; three sisters, Betty Hollar, Wanda Collins, and Willie Rice; son-in-law, Paul Ward and grand daughter-in-law, Mandy Ward. Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC on June 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Private family burial immediately following the Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Grace Baptist Church.
Most Popular
-
Woman dies after being severely beaten in Winston-Salem park.
-
Mary's Gourmet Diner closes after 20 years. Quirky eatery was a downtown staple.
-
51 new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth. Kernersville nursing home has outbreak, health department reports
-
Police ID man killed near ballpark in Winston-Salem. It's the city's third homicide since Saturday.
-
Northside Lanes has been around 60 years. Its owners fear they won't make 61 if reopening doesn't come soon.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately