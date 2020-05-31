October 30, 1927 - May 27, 2020 Lucille Mattie Seitz Bowman went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 27, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born on October 30, 1927 to John Leslie and Mattie Stilwell Seitz of Hickory, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Hoyle Eugene Bowman. Lucille was a faithful and beloved helpmeet to Dr. Bowman. She was the main influence in his salvation in Jesus Christ. She graduated with her husband from Piedmont International University in 1955. Their life together began a journey that stretched over more than 66 years as she walked faithfully beside him through further education, pastorates and interim pastorates, mission trips, revivals, and conferences that spanned both nationally and internationally. Lucille was truly the absolute example of a Proverbs 31 woman. It has been said that without Lucille's Christian life, testimony, influence, love, and support there never would have been a Dr. Hoyle E Bowman. Lucille was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Winston-Salem, NC. She enjoyed working with her flowers in the yard and traveling. She was an exceptional cook and loved preparing meals for her family gatherings. Lucille loved her Lord. She loved her family and her many friends. She often said she believed the Lord had given her the gift of helps. Her belief in that God-given gift directed every step of her life. That belief of helps assisted many Piedmont students with typing and editing term papers and gave wise counsel to many in her quiet and Godly way. Whether helping her husband, family, church members, friends, students, or whomever God put in her path to touch, Lucille was faithful and obedient to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, until her last breath. Lucille was the dearest mother of Janice Bowman Ward of Winston-Salem; loving grandmother of Jessica Pearl Ward of Greenville, SC; Preston Jordan Ward (Missy) of Waco, TX; Justin Wayne Ward (Kylee) of Nashville, TN; great grandmother to Paxton Wayne Ward and Payton Ezra Ward (their mother, Jessica Halprin Ward) of Concord, NC; Ava Lynn Ward of Waco, TX; and Aunt Cille to many nieces and nephews. Lucille has one surviving sister, Mrs. Roy (Gracie) Cook of Hickory, NC. In addition to her husband and parents, preceding her in death were four brothers Glenn Seitz, Earl Seitz, Johnny Seitz and Eldon Seitz; three sisters, Betty Hollar, Wanda Collins, and Willie Rice; son-in-law, Paul Ward and grand daughter-in-law, Mandy Ward. Celebration of Life service will be held at Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC on June 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Private family burial immediately following the Celebration of Life service. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to Grace Baptist Church.

