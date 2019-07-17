Bowman, Lena M. November 30, 1929 - July 15, 2019 Mrs. Lena M. Bowman, age 89, of East Bend passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019. Mrs. Bowman was born on November 30, 1929 in Forsyth County to the late John Adams and Mallie McGrady Adams. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Dewey Bowman Sr.; a son, Danny Bowman; and several brothers and sisters. Those left to cherish her memory are two sons Dewey (Brenda) Bowman Jr. and Mark (Janalou) Bowman, both of East Bend; one daughter, Kaye Bowman Michael of East Bend; one brother, Donald Adams of Tobaccoville; one sister, Libby Adams (June) Smith of Tobaccoville; five grandchildren, Kelly (Kenneth Murphy) Hauser, Jarrett (Melissa) Bowman, Shanna (Chad) Garris, Chelsie (Tyson Clemet) Michael, and Danielle (Ellington) Payne; and eight great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Hauser, River Jensen, Chandler Garris, Bailey Bowman, Hayden Bowman, Ellie Payne, Oliver Payne, and Maddox Payne. A funeral service for Mrs. Bowman will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Huff Funeral Home at 2 pm. Burial will follow in Thanks to Calvary Cemetery on Union Hill Road. The family will receive friends on Wednesday night from 6 pm-8 pm at Huff Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon Regular Baptist Church, c/o Mark Bowman, 3816 Apperson Rd., East Bend, NC 27018. Huff Funeral Home of East Bend is respectfully serving the Bowman family. Online condolences may be made at www.hufffuneralhome.com. Huff Funeral Home 212 E. Main St, East Bend, NC 27018

Tags

Load entries