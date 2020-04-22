Germanton - Iva Jean Slate Bowman, 80, born March 29, 1940, passed away April 19, 2020. A private graveside will be held April 22, 2020 at Rosebud Christian Church Cemetery, Walnut Cove. Memorial Funeral Service.

