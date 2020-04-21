Germanton - Iva Gene Slate Bowman, 80, born March 24, 1940, passed away April 19, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at 2pm, Wednesday, April 22, at Rosebud Christian Church, Walnut Cove. Memorial Funeral Service

To plant a tree in memory of Iva Bowman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries