November 28, 1924 - December 16, 2019 Mrs. Hazel Ridings Bowman, 95, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born in Forsyth County on November 28, 1924 to the late Davis R. and Gracie Brewer Ridings. Mrs. Bowman was a member of Harmony Grove United Methodist Church and a member of the Harmony Grove Women's Fellowship. She worked for 23 years for Hanes Knitting. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William Sampson Bowman and sister, Evola Moose. Surviving is her son, Gene Bowman and wife Cathey of Pfafftown; two granddaughters, Genia Knight and husband, John and Brandy King and husband, Tim; two great-grandsons, Josh and Eli; one brother, Marvin Ridings. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Harmony Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Greg Freeman officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Grove United Methodist Church Building Fund, 5041 Styers Ferry Rd., Lewisville, NC 27023. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel is serving the family of Mrs. Bowman. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023
Bowman, Hazel Ridings
