December 22, 1936 - July 1, 2020 Lewisville Mrs. Mary "Jane" Madison Bowers, 83, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Forysth Medical Center. Mrs. Bowers was born December 22, 1936 in Yadkin County to the late Ray and Mary Hazel Smith Madison. She was a member of Huntsville Baptist Church and a member of Yadkin County Historical Society. Mrs. Bowers enjoyed being outdoors, cooking, playing the piano, and singing. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bowers was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel M. Bowers, Sr. Mrs. Bowers is survived by two children, Sheila Bowers and Danny (Cindy) Bowers; grandchildren, Amanda Jones, Miranda Bowers and Monica Bowers; two brothers, Raymond (Edith) Madison and Jim (Clara Dale) Madison; and special friends, Art Underwood, Brad Armsworth, and Austin Gilmore. A graveside service will be conducted Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00AM at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Chilton officiating. Mrs. Bowers will be available for viewing Sunday, July 5th from 8:00AM to 5:00PM at Gentry Funeral Service in Yadkinville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huntsville Baptist Church, 4901 Courtney Huntsville Road Yadkinville, NC 27055. The family wishes to thank Pastor Larry Trivette and Pastor Brian Chilton. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Bowers family.

Tags

Load entries