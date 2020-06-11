November 29, 1937 - June 9, 2020 Jack D. Bowers, 82, of Winston-Salem, NC, formerly of Irwin, PA, passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday June 9, 2020. He was born November 29, 1937 in DuBois, PA to George and Edith Bowers. He graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture and remained an avid Nittany Lion football fan. Following college, he served in the Headquarters Company of The Old Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry, the Army's official ceremonial unit at Arlington National Cemetery. He retired from The State University of New York Construction Fund, Albany, NY, with 30 years of service where he coordinated the design of new academic buildings and sitework on various campuses. During his employment he also served as President of the CSEA Local Union. As a faithful member of his church in New York, he served on various church committees as well as being President and Elder of the church board for many years. During retirement he was a Docent at Reynolda House Museum where he led tours of the house. He was a volunteer at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital and served as President of his Homeowners Association. Jack was a member of Elks Lodge #449 and Epiphany Lutheran Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Susan J. Bowers; daughters, Stephanie Keiger (Bill) of Charlotte, NC and Melanie Ciesielski (Jim) of Clemmons, NC; grandchildren, Alexander Ciesielski of Clemmons, NC, Nicholas and Caroline Keiger of Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade St, NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or The Penn State Alumni Association, University Park, PA 16802. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Most Popular
-
Barbershop owner told to leave building after allegation of racist comment. Bananas had been left at Old Winston Barber & Style.
-
Restaurant, shop close after employees diagnosed with COVID-19
-
NC has largest daily increases in COVID-19 cases; Forsyth's cases rise by 29 to 1,734
-
2 more Forsyth residents die from COVID-19, including a person in their 20s. Deaths surpass 1,000 statewide.
-
"Mommy, my brain hurts," a kindergartner tells her mother. The girl is then diagnosed with a brain stem tumor.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately