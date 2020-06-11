November 29, 1937 - June 9, 2020 Jack D. Bowers, 82, of Winston-Salem, NC, formerly of Irwin, PA, passed away at home surrounded by his loving wife and family on Tuesday June 9, 2020. He was born November 29, 1937 in DuBois, PA to George and Edith Bowers. He graduated from The Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Architecture and remained an avid Nittany Lion football fan. Following college, he served in the Headquarters Company of The Old Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry, the Army's official ceremonial unit at Arlington National Cemetery. He retired from The State University of New York Construction Fund, Albany, NY, with 30 years of service where he coordinated the design of new academic buildings and sitework on various campuses. During his employment he also served as President of the CSEA Local Union. As a faithful member of his church in New York, he served on various church committees as well as being President and Elder of the church board for many years. During retirement he was a Docent at Reynolda House Museum where he led tours of the house. He was a volunteer at Wake Forest University Baptist Hospital and served as President of his Homeowners Association. Jack was a member of Elks Lodge #449 and Epiphany Lutheran Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Susan J. Bowers; daughters, Stephanie Keiger (Bill) of Charlotte, NC and Melanie Ciesielski (Jim) of Clemmons, NC; grandchildren, Alexander Ciesielski of Clemmons, NC, Nicholas and Caroline Keiger of Charlotte, NC. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, 718 N. Trade St, NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or The Penn State Alumni Association, University Park, PA 16802. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

