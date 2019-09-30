October 4, 1924 - September 27, 2019 Mrs. Elizabeth McBride Bowers, 94, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born in Wilkes Co. on October 4, 1924 the daughter of the late Charles Quincy "C.Q." McBride and Sara Pearl Brown McBride. Mrs. Bowers was a member of Bethany Baptist Church and retired from Western Electric. She had a servant's heart, volunteering with Crisis Control Ministries, Meals-On-Wheels and she was also a foster parent for many children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Bowers; three sisters; and a brother. She is survived by a daughter, Glenda Davis (Louis) of Winston-Salem; a son, Benny Bowers (Phyllis) of Walkertown; six grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Diana White of Germanton; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Old Roaring River Baptist Church in Traphill, NC with Rev. Harold Fletcher, Dr. Brad Stamey and Rev. Brian Alverson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Monday evening, September 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. The family would like to thank the Memory Care Unit at Trinity Glen, Palliative Care at Forsyth Medical Center and Ralph Updike, P.A. for the love and care shown to Mrs. Bowers in her time of need. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045
