September 23, 1940 - November 18, 2019 Mrs. Lorene Welch Bowen, 79, passed away Tuesday, November 18, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. She was born September 23, 1940 to the late John Lindsay Welch and Grace Irene Welch. Mrs. Bowen retired from Hanes Hosiery, had a love of fishing and could always be seen having a good time and laughing with friends and family. Mrs. Bowen was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years Bobby Bowen; one daughter: Pamela Welch Gwyn (Jerry); one granddaughter: Angela Gwyn Crutchley; one grandson Bradley Dean Gwyn; and three great-grandsons: Jacob Starling, Jordan Starling, and Camren Holbrook. A funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Rural Hall Chapel with Mr. Jerry Dean Gwyn officiating; burial will follow at Gardens of Memory, Walkertown. The family will receive friends 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall NC, 27045
