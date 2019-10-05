June 25, 1929 - October 3, 2019 Doris Lee Sheets Bowen, 90, passed away on October 3, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. She was born on June 25, 1929 to James Harrison Sheets and Dora Holder Sheets in Davie County. Doris grew up in the Hanestown community. She retired from Lovell Bit Company with over 20 years of service. She loved spending time at home, reading and baking. In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a son, Randy Bowen; and sisters, Clara Mae Sheets, Virginia Smitherman, Kathleen Whitman, Sue Boger and Betty Jean Holleman. Surviving are sons, Timothy Ray "Tim" Bowen and Kendall Lee Bowen; brother, James L. Sheets (Betty); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, October 7, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park with Rev. Ronnie Groce officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
