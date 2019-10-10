February 11, 1938 - October 8, 2019 William Goodman "Bill" Bowen, 81, of Tobaccoville, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, NC. Born in Forsyth County, he was the son of the late Julius William Bowen and Treva Wall Bowen. Bill was retired from Reynolds Tobacco as head mechanic. Following his retirement from Reynolds, he was an independent contractor for Parkway Ford for almost 30 years. Bill was a wonderful father and father-in-law and was known by all who knew him as honest to a fault. Left to cherish his memory is his daughter; Teresa Bowen Phipps (Lawrence), his son, Ronald K. Bowen and his sisters Becky McGee (Roger Lawson) and Julia B. Allen (Jackie), and ex-wife and best friend Faye Bowen. Also surviving are his fur babies Rambo, Lilly and Koda. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday October 11, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park the family will receive friends from 6:00 8:00 PM on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Slate Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adam's Way, Randleman, NC 27317. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bowen family. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 East Dalton Rd
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately