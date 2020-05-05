September 15, 1966 - March 11, 2020 Martha Alene Blanchette Bovender, age 53, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away on March 11, 2020 at Trellis Supportive Care (Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House) after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Forsyth County on September 15, 1966 to the late William Calvin Blanchette and Coretta Henson Blanchette. Martha Alene graduated from R. J. Reynolds High School and worked for many years at GMAC in Winston-Salem. She was a member of Parkway Presbyterian Church. Preceding her in death, besides her mother and father, were her brother, Leighton Andrew Blanchette and her uncle, James M. Henson. Martha Alene is survived by her aunts, Mary Ada Leigh and Georgie Anne Hartman, her uncle, Samuel M. Henson, and her beloved dog, Dooley. A Witness to the Resurrection Service will be planned for a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Parkway Presbyterian Church, 1000 Yorkshire Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27106.

To plant a tree in memory of Martha Bovender as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries