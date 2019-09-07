December 26, 1931 - September 5, 2019 Yadkinville - Maxine Ruth Cain Bottomley Passed peacefully away on Thursday, September 5 at Pruitt Nursing Center in Elkin, NC. She was born December 26, 1931 to Coram Clark Cain and Laura Gough Cain. In addition to her parents Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Dewit Bottomley; son, Grey Bottomley; brother, Roger Cain; and sister-in-law, Judy (Jackie) Cain. She is survived by her brother, Jerry Cain; nephew, Robbie (Lisa) Cain; and nieces, Kim (Keith) Russell, Tracie (Kyle) Agha, Martha Sue (Jeff) Stout, Sandra (Scotty) Craver; and several great-nieces and nephews. Maxine was retired from Sara Lee Corporation, a homemaker, and loved working in her garden and tending to her many beautiful house plants. Those left to cherish her memory will always remember her green thumb and sweet sense of humor. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Frank and Hilda Hutchens for their compassion and love shown to Maxine during her time at Pruitt. A special thank you is also extended to Pruitt Nursing Center and Pruitt Hospice of Elkin for the wonderful care they extended to Maxine. The family will receive friends 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville with a graveside service to follow at 4:30 at Yadkin Memorial Gardens led by Reverend Will Hamric. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
