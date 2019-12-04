July 26, 1940 - December 1, 2019 Janice Kay Gunter Bost, 79, of Winston-Salem, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Sherrills Ford Hospice Home. Janice was born July 26, 1940, to the late Ella Jane Malloy Gunter and Hubert Broadus Gunter in Richland County, South Carolina. Janice was an amazing cook and a true "Southern Mama." Whenever the church doors were open, Janice was there. She loved singing in the church choir and playing piano, as well as volunteering with the children and youth group. Janice was always active in the community. Her friends would often say she was the single best person they ever knew. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother, Rodney Gunter. Surviving are her sons, Robert Bost, Jr. (Barbara), Christopher Bost (Maria), and Rodney Bost (Ronda); four grandchildren, Robert Bost, III, Adam Bost, Acy Bost, and Whitson Bost; and a brother, H. Donald Gunter. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Charlie Martin officiating. Inurnment will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 4507 Thomasville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family of Ms. Bost. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
